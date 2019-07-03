North Texas drivers will see gas prices 8 or 9 cents cheaper per gallon than they did for the Fourth of July last year, AAA Texas says.

Gas prices in Dallas for the holiday weekend average $2.56 per gallon, while prices in Fort Worth-Arlington average $2.54 per gallon, according to AAA Texas.

In Dallas, that price is 11 cents higher than it was a week ago, but 8 cents cheaper than last 4th of July weekend. In Tarrant County, prices are 12 cents higher than last week, but 9 cents lower than last year.

"While gas prices are increasing, Texas drivers will still pay less for gas this Independence Day compared to one year ago," AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. "The statewide average is 19 cents cheaper per gallon today than compared to this time last year. Drivers can save on fuel by downloading the AAA mobile app to help them find the cheapest gas in their area."

The statewide average for gas prices in Texas is $2.46 per gallon, according to AAA Texas. The highest prices in the state are in El Paso, at $2.76 per gallon, while the cheapest are in Brownsville/Harlingen, where prices are an average of $2.31 per gallon.

AAA Texas said the main factors driving up gas prices this summer are crude oil prices, demand, the closing of the largest oil refinery on the East Coast and ongoing negotiations involving OPEC.

More than 3.5 million Texans are expected to travel over Fourth of July weekend, AAA Texas said. Nationally, holiday travel is expected to increase 4.1% over last year -- to nearly 49 million people.