North Texans Take Part in Nationwide Women's March

This weekend marked the third annual Women's March. The event started following the 2017 inauguration of President Donald Trump. Across the country, hundreds of marches happened in different cities.

“We're all out for the same thing, which is the equality of women,” said Tristeza Ordex’Ramirez, who was at the Tarrant County Women’s March.

Women’s March Draws Large Numbers in DC

Thousands of people turned up for the Women's March in Washington, D.C. Organizers this year had estimated half a million people could attend but the turnout was expected to be much lower.

In Dallas, organizers said around 10,000 people showed up for the march from St. Paul United Methodist Church to Dallas City Hall.

Over in Tarrant County, organizers said they didn’t have as big of a turnout as in the past. They said changing the day of the march from Saturday to Sunday, as well as the chilly weather could have been the reason for less people attending.

But despite the circumstances, hundreds of people still made it out for the march in Fort Worth.

"I think it says that women and men are committed to making our country, Tarrant County, and our state of Texas a better place," said Vicki Moore, the president of the Tarrant County Democratic Women’s Club.

After the march, volunteers helped get people registered to vote.