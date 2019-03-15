North Texans Show Support for Victims of New Zealand Massacre

Hundreds gathered Friday night to pray at a mosque in Richardson following the mass shootings in New Zealand. (Published 16 minutes ago)

There was an outpouring of love and solidarity in North Texas on Friday night as communities showed their support after the massacre in New Zealand.

As of Friday night, the death toll stood at 49, with 48 injured.

Friday's standing-room-only crowd was at the Islamic Association of North Texas, the largest mosque in north Texas.

"It's difficult to think that in the 21st century, that these types of craziness, it still happens," Imam Shpendim Nadzaku said.

Worshipers arrived to a large police presence at the mosque, and flowers from friends, neighbors and strangers.

Inside, mayors of Dallas and Richardson, hundreds of worshippers and clergy from all faiths attended to show that an attack on one place of worshippers is an attack on all.

"If your religion teaches you hate, you need to get a different religion," said Rev. Dr. Neil G. Cazares-Thomas with Cathedral of Hope in Dallas.

The impact of the shooting was seen on a big and small scale -- from the mosque in Richardson to the living room of a Plano home.

Maryam and Zacharia Aggour are siblings who spent the afternoon writing 'thank you' cards to Plano police who immediately stepped up patrol outside the mosque they attend.

"The reason I'm writing this is so the police know that they're appreciated and that the community cares about them," 5th grader Maryam Aggour said.

The cards were an idea by mom Suzanne Fouad who has issued a call to action for other parents to put gratitude on paper for those who protect.

"There's always with that grief of what happened, a fear of what's going to happen to me will this have a ripple effect will this make its way to my mosque," Fouad said.