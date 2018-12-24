North Texans Finish Up Christmas Shopping

With just hours before Christmas morning, there were plenty of North Texans still searching Monday night for that last item to go beneath the tree.

"We did not expect any of these stores to be open and this one was open so we got lucky," Bishop Arts shopper Isaac Santos said.

Santos was among those in Bishop Arts who stopped by locally-owned AJ Vagabonds to try and round out their shopping.

"The story I've heard consistently is, 'I don't know what to get for my mom,'" owner Jason Roberts said.

Michigan Cop Uses Cruiser to Stop Sleepy Wrong-Way Driver

An officer is being credited for using his patrol car to stop a sleepy driver who was going the wrong way on a highway in western Michigan. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

Roberts said Christmas Eve brought a steady stream of shoppers to the store that's been open for about six months. And many, like Santos, walked away with that perfect final gift for Christmas morning.