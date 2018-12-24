North Texans Finish Up Christmas Shopping - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans Finish Up Christmas Shopping

By Jack Highberger

Published 21 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    AJ Vagabonds in Dallas' Bishop Arts District, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

    With just hours before Christmas morning, there were plenty of North Texans still searching Monday night for that last item to go beneath the tree.

    "We did not expect any of these stores to be open and this one was open so we got lucky," Bishop Arts shopper Isaac Santos said.

    Santos was among those in Bishop Arts who stopped by locally-owned AJ Vagabonds to try and round out their shopping.

    "The story I've heard consistently is, 'I don't know what to get for my mom,'" owner Jason Roberts said.

    Roberts said Christmas Eve brought a steady stream of shoppers to the store that's been open for about six months. And many, like Santos, walked away with that perfect final gift for Christmas morning.

