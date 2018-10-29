North Texans Remember Synagogue Victims During Prayer Service

Vigils and prayer services were held across the nation, including in North Texas, on Monday for the victims of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, Monday, October 29, 2018.

“We stand as one on this evening of remembrance,” said Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker.

It was standing room only at the Congregation Beth Israel.

“We weep over the incomprehensible loss of life,” he said to the crowd.

The congregation held an inter-faith ceremony to remember the 11 Jewish worshipers killed Saturday.

For some in North Texas, the loss is personal.

“To know that the community that I grew up in is grieving but is also going to move forward and I believe that,” said Noreen Wasserman Houston.

She grew up in Squirrel Hill attending the Tree of Life synagogue and still remembers 97-year-old shooting victim Rose Mallinger.

“I even pulled out my Tree of Life, my mother’s cookbook, and there was Mrs. Mallinger’s recipe. The first page that I went to. And I graduated high school with her son,” said Houston.

Others on hand in Colleyville have also been touched by gun violence.

“I lost two friends in the Parkland shooting that happened just in February,” said Katie Silverman. “Seeing constantly in the news that there’s a new shooting everyday it’s frustrating.”

Representatives from different religions and organizations came forward to offer the Jewish community their support.

“While we come to mourn tonight the love and supper we are experiencing has to continue,” said Cytron-Walker.