North Texans Pushing For Dream Act in DC

Twenty North Texans are in Washington, D.C. working to convince lawmakers to pass an immigration act. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018)

As Friday's critical deadline looms, more than a dozen North Texans are in Washington working to convince lawmakers to take a stand.

They want them to refuse to vote on a spending bill, unless there's a deal to help the 700,000 Dreamers protected by the DACA program, which is set to expire in March.

Dallas resident Nick Hernandez recorded video of a protest on Capitol Hill on Wednesday by a Jewish organization called “Bend the Arc.”

Demonstrators sat inside the rotunda at the Russell Senate Office Building and chanted "let my people stay.” Some wore armbands that read "Jews for dreamers".

Viewer Video: Cars Drive Over Rocks on I-635 TEXpress

NBC 5 viewer Gerald Walker shared video of cars driving over rocks that were spilled across the Interstate 635 TEXpress lanes in Dallas. (Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)

Capitol Hill police detained the demonstrators and led them away without any incidents.

Thousands of people from across the country are in Washington pushing for a dream act.

Twenty made the trip from North Texas.

Developing Jury Handed Zoe Hastings Murder Case

They're plan is to meet with as many lawmakers as possible before Friday.

NBC 5 spoke via Skype with Hernandez and Sandra Avalos, a DACA recipient from Dallas who says she wants lawmakers to see the faces of those who are impacted.

“The fight, fighting it together within itself it gives us power, it gives us empowerment to make sure that whatever comes we're going to continue to push,” Avalos said.

Cameras Capture Violent Utah Shootout

Utah authorities have released dramatic dash camera video of a shootout on December 20 where more than 75 shots were exchanged on Interstate 15.



(Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)

Many democrats have said they will not vote on the spending bill unless an immigration deal comes with it meaning, the ongoing battle over immigration could be the issue that causes the government to shutdown.