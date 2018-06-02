North Texans Keep Cool On Hottest Day of the Year

Summer doesn't officially start until June 21 but temperatures are already approaching 100 degrees.

The heat didn't slow down softball players at Gateway Park in Fort Worth on Saturday.

Teams from all over North Texas battled it out on the field all day with perhaps the biggest battle coming against the heat.

"Miserable. You gotta make sure you keep drinking water and you get breaks and get in the shade when you can because who knows how long you're going to be out there," said Jaleigh Durst, a catcher for American Freedom NTX.

Between innings, Durst's mom Kim greeted her with an ice-cold towel.

Preparing for the heat, Durst said, started days ago.

"We had to drink water all week long. Our coach makes us drink like milk jugs of water, fill them every day, and then you have to work out outside to get used to it because if you don't you're not going to survive the weekend," Durst said.



Across North Texas, those who braved the heat searched for ways to keep cool.

At Campell Green Spray Ground in Dallas, a crowd of people celebrated a birthday.

"We kind of brought a kiddie pool, we filled it with a lot of water, cheese sticks, Popsicle. Anything to keep the kids cool," said mom Andrea Tomuk.

At Bahama Bucks shaved ice in Frisco, customers left empty-handed. Employees said the store was so busy Saturday they ran out of ice by mid-afternoon.

Despite the temperature, heat-related emergency calls had been kept to a minimum in North Texas as of late Saturday afternoon.