Thousands of people in Guatemala have been evacuated after a volcanic eruption killed at least 62 people. The 'Volcano of Fire' as it is called exploded in a hail of ash and molten rock Sunday afternoon about 60 miles from Guatemala City. (Published 56 minutes ago)

North Texans Hear from Loved Ones in Guatemala Amid Volcanic Eruption

Thousands of people in Guatemala have been evacuated after a volcanic eruption killed at least 62 people.

Gases on the slopes of the volcano reached temperatures of more than 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

The ‘Volcano of Fire’ as it is called exploded in a hail of ash and molten rock Sunday afternoon about 60 miles from Guatemala City.

A small group of Guatemalans live in North Texas.

Thousands Flee Deadly Guatemala Volcano Eruption

An eruption from one of Central America’s most active volcanoes killed at least 62 people and displaced thousand of Guatemalans. The Volcan de Fuego, or “Volcano of Fire,” blanketed nearby areas with ash and lava, affecting 1.7 million people. (Published 6 hours ago)

One family is breathing a sigh of relief after finally hearing from their loved ones.

Rolando Son owns El Meson Chapin, a new Guatemalan restaurant in Fort Worth.

His family lives about 30 miles from the ‘Volcano of Fire.’

His son was drinking coffee on Sunday morning and captured the first plumes of ash spewing from the volcano describing it to his father as ‘picturesque.’

It is one of Central America’s most active volcanoes so residents did not think the small eruption would turn into a national tragedy, said Son.

However, hours later tons of ash mixed with water and debris swept through entire villages in the country’s Southern region killing dozens of people and injuring many more.

“It’s like a movie,” said Son of the images of people running from the rising plumes of ash.

More than one million people are affected by the eruption, according to the Guatemalan government.