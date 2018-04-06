North Texans Clean Up After Severe Storms Friday Night

North Texans were cleaning up and calling insurance adjusters after severe storms brought damaging hail on April 6, 2018.

North Texans Pick Up After Storms

Fierce winds, heavy rain, and large hail caused damage across parts of North Texas Friday night.

NBC 5 viewers shared photos and videos showing hail from pea-size to larger than golf balls.

In Plano, NBC 5 viewers reported skylights broken out by large hail.

Cell phone video from homeowner Lonnie Hardcastle showed golf ball-sized hail falling in his yard near Lake Ray Hubbard. The hail stones dented his truck and work trailer.

Rockwall firefighters came into the neighborhood to help with broken windows and skylights, as well as downed trees.

Texas Thunder Truck and NBC 5 viewers also captured images of hail that piled up on roadways and looked like snow.



There were no injuries reported, but there will be plenty of insurance claims.