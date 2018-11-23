North Texans "Black Out Hunger" on Black Friday

A lot of North Texans were out early, braving the lines to score Black Friday deals, but the day wasn't all about shopping. Another crowd gathered for a different kind of tradition -- to black out hunger, Thursday, November 23, 2018.

Live video from NBC 5's newscast will appear in the player above, you will see commercials until the newscast begins.

The holiday spirit was alive and kicking in a Grand Prairie warehouse Friday.

“You know it is such a joyful time and to be able to do this is an amazing privilege, said Kate Titsworth with Real Hope United.

The privilege - tackling world hunger, one scoop at a time.

“Yesterday we got to fill our bellies and these people wanted to spend Black Friday instead of shopping, helping make sure that other kids all around the world get to fill their bellies with good, healthy food,” said Jeff Jones with Rise Against Hunger.

For the third year running, the non-profit Rise Against Hunger teamed up with Dallas-based Real Hope United. Volunteers worked to bag ready-to-make meals comprised of soy protein, rice, dehydrated vegetables and a vitamin packet. They’ll be shipped to malnourished kids in desperate need.

Volunteers with Rise Against Hunger worked on Friday to bag ready-to-make meals comprised of soy protein, rice, dehydrated vegetables and a vitamin packet. They’ll be shipped to malnourished kids in desperate need, Friday, November 23, 2018.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

“We've got over 150 people here today which is way more than we expected, so it's a great problem to have,” Jones said.

13-year-old Zach Ogamba, among them. He said he was excited to take part in the event that’s now become a family tradition.

“We have a roof over our head, we have food on our table, so it's good to give back,” Ogamba said.

“I like to help people who don't have what they need and I think that, for me, is very kind and special, said 8-year-old Naomi Osebe.

Thanks to that kindness, Friday's meal goal of 30,000 was easily reached. 32,226 meals are now ready to head to school feeding programs across the globe. They only require hot water and a pot for cooking.