Construction of the $1.4 billion North Texas Express will force several road closures along Loop 820 in Fort Worth this weekend.



On Friday, Jan. 19 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 the following closures will be in place:



The direct connector from eastbound I-820 to northbound and southbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Meacham Blvd.

All lanes of westbound I-820 at I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Western Center Blvd.

The on-ramp to westbound I-820 from Riverside Dr. will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Western Center Blvd.

The off-ramp from northbound I-35W to Beach St. will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to the exit at Meacham Blvd.

The on-ramp to northbound I-35W from NE 28th St. will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to the entrance at Meacham Blvd.

Rolling full freeway closures on northbound I-35W tom the Trinity River to Northside Dr.

Rolling full freeway closures on northbound I-35W from NE 28th St. to NE 33rd St.

Rolling closures on eastbound Weatherford St. at I-35W.

Rolling closures on westbound Belknap St. at I-35W.

The direct connector from eastbound Spur 280 to southbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to SH 121.

On Saturday, January 20th from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. the following closures will be in place:

All lanes of northbound I-35W at Meacham Blvd. will be closed. Traffic will be redirected along the frontage road.

On Saturday, January 20th from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, January 21st the following closures will be in place:

The direct connector from eastbound I-820 to northbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Meacham Blvd.

On Sunday, January 21st from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. the following closures will be in place:

On Sunday, January 21st from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, January 22nd the following closures will be in place:

The direct connector from eastbound I-820 to northbound and southbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Haltom Rd.

Drivers are encouraged to “Know Before They Go,” and visit www.northtarrantexpress.com for upcoming closures. To view detour maps, please visit the Alternate Route Map page.

Also, as lane closures are updated frequently, please visit the Lane Closures page daily for the most current information. Closures are subject to weather conditions, and construction activities may be postponed if necessary.

