NTX Woman Suing Over Exploding Cans of Cooking Spray

A woman in Greenville is among eight burn victims who are suing over exploding cans of Pam cooking spray. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Reveriano Duran said he was working at a restaurant in 2017 when a can of cooking spray exploded, leaving him with severe burns.

He's one of eight people who filed lawsuits this week against Conagra, alleging they were injured by exploding cans of cooking spray.

Six of the plaintiffs said they were using the popular spray Pam, including Y'tesia Taylor, a woman in Greenville whose friend called 911.

"I need a fire department. I need an ambulance...She was cooking and something exploded...She's got burns all over her arms and her face," her friend said.

Taylor has heard the recording several times, but to this day, it still brings her to tears.

"It doesn't get easier," she explained.

Y'tesia said she was preparing a meal for her family and used a can of Pam cooking spray to coat the dish.

"As I rose up and closed the oven there was like a red fog that covered my eyes, I was screaming like 'I'm, I'm dying," Taylor said.

She said she was left with burns, scars, partial blindness and lung damage.

"I'm dealing with my son having moments when he breaks down and just can't deal with the fact that I was in a fire," she said.

According to the lawsuits, unlike many cooking spray canisters, the exploding cans had U-shaped vents on the bottom.

Those vented cans are 10 ounces or bigger, and while they've never been recalled, Conagra says Pam's "vented-can design is no longer in production," not because of any lawsuits, but because the company "standardized the cans" across its product line.

Conagra says Pam is used in 95% of American households, and has clear warning labels, adding, "When Pam is used correctly, as instructed, it is a 100% safe and effective product."

But those who are suing, like Taylor, believe the cans were faulty and prone to life-changing explosions.