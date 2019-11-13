North Richland Hills Police are investigating several vehicle burglaries at Five Star Ford North Richland Hills.

The burglaries took place on Nov. 10 between the hours of 10 p.m. to midnight at the dealership on 6618 NE Loop 820. Sixteen known victims at this time.

Five Star Ford provided information about the victims to detectives, who contacted each victim to confirm what items were stolen from their vehicles.

The suspect is described as a white male, slender build, dressed in dark clothing and carrying a black backpack. The suspect's vehicle is described as a black Cadillac Escalade.