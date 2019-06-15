North Richland Hills Officer Dies After Recent Illness

The North Richland Hills Police Department announced Friday that 25-year-old Officer Caleb Rainey passed away.

While his exact cause of death is unknown, the department said Officer Rainey had recently been ill.

Officer Rainey had worked with the North Richland Hills Police Department for just over two years.

The department said throughout his academy experience, Officer Rainey excelled and earned his place as “Top Shot.” He earned two Commendations and a Certificate of Recognition for his efforts and dedication while serving the citizens of North Richland Hills. He was also nominated as Rookie of the Year in 2018.

The department is working with Officer Rainey's family on funeral arrangements, which are pending at this time.