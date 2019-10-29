Stephanie Neurohr's Preston Hollow home after it was damaged by a tornado in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

A week and a half after tornadoes swept through North Texas, some families are tackling the challenge of rebuilding while they recover from injuries.

Stephanie Neurohr's hands were broken as her home in Preston Hollow caved in around her Oct. 20. The bones in both hands were crushed, likely by falling brick, she said. Doctors initially believed she would lose three fingers, but ended up amputating only one on her right hand.

"Never in my life did I think that I could have died from a tornado," Neurohr said. "I don't know how any of us lived."

Neurohr, her husband and their 23-year-old son, Brock, were watching football that Sunday night when the tornado hit.

"My husband yelled, 'Tornado!' We had nowhere to run for shelter. There were windows all around us. The windows were shattering, the roof was blowing off," Neurohr said.

Her husband needed four staples in his scalp and their son required two staples and suffered a broken thumb.

"Overall, that's a small price to pay for being alive after something like that," Brock Neurohr said.

The home he grew up in is now a total loss. A demolition crew is scheduled to begin tearing down the 10,000-square-foot house later this week.

"The house is gone," Stephanie Neurohr said. "We have to keep picking up the pieces and moving on."

The only room that was not damaged was the bedroom that belongs to Neurohr's six year old. She said he slept through the tornado and came out without a scratch.

"We could have died," Neurohr said. "Faith, God pulled us through."