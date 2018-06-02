North Dallas High School Graduates Nearly 70 Refugees

In the heart of North Dallas Saturday, the traditional pomp and circumstance at Conrad High School’s graduation looked more like a convention of the United Nations.

Class valedictorian Albana Gllareva gave a portion of her speech in her native tongue, translated to say, "Watching my mother suffer and sacrifice so much for my family, I decided to do my best in school to provide a better future for my mother and family."

It's one of more than 50 languages spoken by the student body.

Gllareva, like another 60 or so of her classmates, is a refugee. She came to the United States at just five years old, when her family fled the war that claimed her father's life.

It's a story so many in the class relate to though they all come from different places and backgrounds.

Eh Kaw Thaw came to the U.S. in 2009 at just nine years old.

Her walk across the stage Saturday marked a first in her family. Neither of her parents had the same opportunity back home in Thailand.

"I’ve accomplished something that my parents haven't done before. It's something my brothers can also do, you know. It's achievable,” Thaw said.

Soon she'll head to Texas A&M Commerce to study social work to help others navigate a new language and culture just like she did.

Alex Laywell with the International Rescue Committee helped dozens of the graduates at some point as they learned English and figured out life in a country so different from their own. He said that their walk across the stage isn't just about the students' achievements. It's a sign of their parents' sacrifice.

"For so many of their parents, they didn't get the opportunity to even go to school. And so to watch their kids walk across the stage, it's so special to them. They've been through a lot and to see their kids moving forward in their education, that's what it's all about," Laywell said.

