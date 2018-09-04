North Dallas Construction Site Vandalized With “Greed”

Vandalism on a North Dallas home under construction suggests a message over rising home sizes and cost, but neighbors doubt a nearby resident is to blame. (Published 27 minutes ago)

The word “Greed” was part of the graffiti posted Tuesday on a North Dallas home under construction.

The 5,535 square foot home is at the corner of Hockaday Avenue and Snow White Drive. The new construction has not yet been valued in property appraisal records but the lot value alone is listed at $400,000.

All around Dallas, big new homes are replacing smaller old ones, boosting property values and the cost of housing.

But several residents of the Northaven Park neighborhood where this property is located said they doubt local people are responsible for the graffiti.

“I haven’t talked to anybody that’s complaining about the new houses going up,” said resident Jennifer Carr.

Houses are already expensive in the area and many homeowners like the rising values.

“If we improve our neighborhood property value with the larger homes going in, you would be happy about it,” said resident Kim White.

Resident Amanda Carter said it might be a message directed at the builder or home buyers.

”It just seems personal,” she said.

A message left with builder ICF Custom Homes was not returned Tuesday afternoon.