A 4-year-old North Carolina girl missing for more than three weeks and considered in danger has been found safe in a Lewisville house being investigated for human trafficking. (Published 55 minutes ago)

A 4-year-old North Carolina girl missing for more than three weeks and considered in danger has been found safe in a Lewisville house being investigated for human trafficking.

Aubriana Recinos and her mother, Carmen Lowe, had last been seen July 8 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, NBC affiliate WRAL reported.

Police say Lowe, 23, defied a court order by taking her daughter out of state and was believed to have traveled to New Jersey and then Louisiana.

Lowe was arrested Thursday in New Orleans on charges of prostitution and theft.

Aubriana was later found unhurt at a Lewisville residence being investigated for human trafficking.

"The child was pretty much given to a pimp – an associate of the pimp or family of the pimp – for keeping," Fayetteville police Maj. Robert Ramirez told WRAL. "It is a ring, a human trafficking ring, the FBI was investigating. These individuals had other children, as well."

Click here to read more on this report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.