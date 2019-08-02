North Carolina Girl, 4, Found in North Texas Home Being Investigated for Human Trafficking - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

North Carolina Girl, 4, Found in North Texas Home Being Investigated for Human Trafficking

The girl's mother was arrested Thursday in New Orleans on charges of prostitution and theft

By Marc Ramirez - The Dallas Morning News and WRAL-TV

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    North Carolina Girl Found in Lewisville Home Being Investigated for Human Trafficking

    A 4-year-old North Carolina girl missing for more than three weeks and considered in danger has been found safe in a Lewisville house being investigated for human trafficking. (Published 55 minutes ago)

    A 4-year-old North Carolina girl missing for more than three weeks and considered in danger has been found safe in a Lewisville house being investigated for human trafficking.

    Aubriana Recinos and her mother, Carmen Lowe, had last been seen July 8 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, NBC affiliate WRAL reported.

    Police say Lowe, 23, defied a court order by taking her daughter out of state and was believed to have traveled to New Jersey and then Louisiana.

    Lowe was arrested Thursday in New Orleans on charges of prostitution and theft.

    Top News Photos: Guatemalans Protest US Asylum Agreement

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Guatemalans Protest US Asylum Agreement, and More
    Oliver de Ros/AP

    Aubriana was later found unhurt at a Lewisville residence being investigated for human trafficking.

    "The child was pretty much given to a pimp – an associate of the pimp or family of the pimp – for keeping," Fayetteville police Maj. Robert Ramirez told WRAL. "It is a ring, a human trafficking ring, the FBI was investigating. These individuals had other children, as well."

    Click here to read more on this report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices