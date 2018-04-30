Three North Texas moms made a nonprofit dedicated to helping people with cognitive disabilities and now they're trying to move to a new Plano location.



My Possibilities has offered continuing education and job training since 2008 and serves families from 38 cities across six counties here in North Texas.

The program has grown so much, that it's ready to move into a college-style campus. My Possibilities is trying to raise $25 million to turn a Plano property into its new home.

The campus will serve as a learning center geared towards helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities move into the workforce.

Monday is the last day for a special corporate match program.

Alliance data has promised a dollar-for-dollar match on all corporate donations up to $500,000.

There's also a "Stock The Campus" registry online for furniture and other necessities.