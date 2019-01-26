Several groups of Tarrant County first responders are receiving new, free active-shooter gear thanks to a faith-based Colorado nonprofit.

Officers from the Fort Worth Police Department special response team, Tarrant County Sheriff's Department and North Richland Hills Police Department will receive the donated gear from the group SHIELD616.

SHIELD616 is organization that provides first responders with active shooter and crowd control gear. The group donates the gear and replaces it every five years, according to its website.

The events, at Gateway Church, started Saturday at the church's north Fort Worth campus and will continue Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the church's North Richland Hills campus.

SHIELD616 started to provide protective gear to first responders in 2015 to help police departments operating on a budget. The organization also said it believes its outreach helped build strong relationships between the departments and the communities they serve.

Funding for the gear SHIELD616 delivered over the weekend was provided by Jeff and Kelly Dillard of Fort Worth.