The Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base is issuing a noise alert to residents for Friday, Nov. 16.

The NAS Fort Worth JRB will have an aircraft noise event starting at 4:00 a.m.

Four aircrafts plan to take off from the NAS Fort Worth JRB, which includes two tactical jets and two larger aircrafts.

According to the city, this is a one-time event in order to “meet international commitments.”

The Naval Air Station is asking for the community’s understanding.