No Signs of a Drought This Summer for North Texas

By Samantha Davies

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    There is no sign of a drought or one appearing in North Texas so far this summer. The latest Drought Monitor shows a few abnormally dry areas west and south of North Texas. A wetter than normal spring and some summer thunderstorms have kept away drought and strict water restrictions.

    So far this year DFW Airport has recorded 24.68” of rain. We have a surplus of 3.19”, the normal annual rain at this point in the year is 21.49”.

    Even more rain is expected next week. The ridge of high pressure that has been keeping us hot and dry will shift west, opening the door for a summer cold front to pass through North Texas.

    Highs will be reduced to the upper 80’s with scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Forecast rainfall totals could be as high as an inch for areas east that see a heavy storm.

    Generally, three day rain fall totals in the Dallas/Fort Worth area will range from a quarter inch to a half inch of rain.

