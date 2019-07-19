No Signs of a Drought This Summer for North Texas

There is no sign of a drought or one appearing in North Texas so far this summer. The latest Drought Monitor shows a few abnormally dry areas west and south of North Texas. A wetter than normal spring and some summer thunderstorms have kept away drought and strict water restrictions.

So far this year DFW Airport has recorded 24.68” of rain. We have a surplus of 3.19”, the normal annual rain at this point in the year is 21.49”.

Even more rain is expected next week. The ridge of high pressure that has been keeping us hot and dry will shift west, opening the door for a summer cold front to pass through North Texas.

Highs will be reduced to the upper 80’s with scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Forecast rainfall totals could be as high as an inch for areas east that see a heavy storm.

Generally, three day rain fall totals in the Dallas/Fort Worth area will range from a quarter inch to a half inch of rain.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety