Dallas police continue to search for suspects in the brutal beating of a transgender woman. The FBI is assisting in the investigation that could lead to federal hate crime charges. (Published 2 hours ago)

No New Arrests Made in Beating of Transgender Woman at Apartment Complex With History of Violent Incidents Reported

Dallas police continue to search for suspects in the brutal beating of a transgender woman.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation that could lead to federal hate crime charges.

NBC 5 and its media partner The Dallas Morning News found a history of violence at the Oak Cliff apartment complex where the beating occurred Friday afternoon.

Dallas police told NBC 5 on Tuesday that the investigation continues, but no new arrests had been made in the assault against Muhlaysia Booker.

The brutal beating was caught on cell phone video.

One video showed a big crowd gathering after a minor crash that involved Booker at the Royal Crest Apartments in Oak Cliff.

NBC 5 looked into the apartment complex and found several criminal incidents between 2018 and today, including a dozen thefts, nearly a dozen assaults and a robbery.

The Dallas Morning News found crime stats showed a "dramatic uptick in violente assaults alone since 2016," adding that Mayor Mike Rawlings called Royal Crest a "problem complex that warrants increased attention from City Hall."

According to police records, Booker was backing out of a parking space when she hit a car.

The driver of that car told police Booker tried to leave the scene.

Raw Video Shows Notre Dame Spire Collapsing From Fire

Video taken by shocked Parisians and onlookers shows the spire of the Notre Dame Cathedral collapsing in the heart of Paris as flames engulfed the French landmark. (Published Monday, April 15, 2019)

Booker later told police the driver of the other vehicle ran her off the road, pointed a gun at her and said she needed to pay for the damage done or she could not leave, according to an arrest warrant released Monday.

Several people started to gather, including Edward Thomas, said police.

Someone is heard on video offering Thomas $200 if he beat the transgender woman, according to the warrant.

Thomas is accused of hitting Booker while hurling homophobic slurs.

Other people in the crowd are heard yelling and other men are seen on camera hitting and kicking Booker as well.

Police said Thomas admitted to the beating, but denied calling Booker any derogatory names.

Booker is recovering from a concussion and a broken wrist.

A "Black Women Matter" rally is planned for Saturday at the Royal Crest Apartments from 1-3 p.m.

The rally is organized by the Black Women's Defense League.