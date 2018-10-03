A Texas high school is ending its tradition of crowning a homecoming

king and queen following a discrimination complaint.

According to KXAN, Austin High School seniors Cecilia McBride and her girlfriend Story Dornsife were both nominated by their classmates to the homecoming court last week. When McBride requested to be considered for king rather than queen so that she could walk with Dornsife if they won, she was told that wasn't allowed.

"They said 'we won't do two queens, we won't do two kings, it has to be a king and a queen,' McBride told KXAN. "It's impossible for a gay couple to win."

The school's principal stepped in to develop plans for a more inclusive homecoming court following an appeal from the couple. Under the new plan, four seniors and two underclassmen will be grouped as homecoming royalty, regardless of gender, during the homecoming game on Oct. 11.

The Austin Independent School District campus will keep the policy in effect for future homecomings, though the change will not be mandated across the district.