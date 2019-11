No one was hurt when a fire ignited in the garage of a McKinney home Thursday night, firefighters say. (Published 37 minutes ago)

It happened before 9 p.m. in a 2-story home along Hunters Creek Drive. A McKinney Fire Department spokesman said the fire began in the garage and spread into the attic.

No one was hurt, but the home was severely damaged, the spokesman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.