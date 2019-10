No one was hurt after a fire damaged an apartment building in Fort Worth late Sunday night, officials say. (Published 52 minutes ago)

No one was hurt after a fire severely damaged an apartment building in Fort Worth late Sunday night, officials say.

The fire was reported at about 11:45 p.m. at the Dixon at Stonegate apartment community located in the 2400 block of Via Villani, near the Colonial Country Club.

A Fort Worth fire official said multiple residents were displaced from the fire, which left part of one building heavily damaged.

It's not clear what caused the fire.

3 Police, 1 Assistant Dead After Knife Attack in Paris

An IT worker at a police headquarters in Paris went on a knife attack, killing three officers and an administrative assistant on Thursday. (Published Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019)

No other information was immediately available.