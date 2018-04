No injuries were reported in a Dallas house fire Monday morning and crews were able to put out the flames, officials said. (Published 31 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

No Injuries in Dallas House Fire

UP NEXT

No injuries were reported in a Dallas house fire Monday morning and crews were able to put out the flames, officials said.

The fire started about 5 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of San Jacinto Street.

Fire crews found heavy smoke and quickly put out the fire.

Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating what caused the fire.

No other information was available.