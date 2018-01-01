No Injuries Reported in Uptown Dallas Apartment Fire

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded early Monday to a fire at a three-story apartment building on the 4300 block of Cole Avenue. (Published 6 hours ago)

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded early Monday to a fire at a three-story apartment building in an area north of Uptown.

The fire was reported at about 1:40 a.m. on the 4300 block of Cole Avenue, near Fitzhugh Avenue.

First crews to arrive at the scene said there was heavy black smoke and flames appearing from the roof. They were able to contain the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and there is no word on the extent of the damage.

No injuries were reported.