No Injuries During Grapevine House Fire

Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a single-family residence in Grapevine Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Stafford Road at about 9:00 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief John Sherwood said.

When crews arrived, they observed heavy smoke coming from the garage. The residents were home at the time of the fire.

No injuried were reported.

The fire mainly damaged the garage, but there was light smoke damage inside the residence as well, Sherwood said.

According to Sherwood, the residence is probably still uninhabitable.