No Injuries After Fire Destroys Cabinet Business in Northwest Dallas

Published 49 minutes ago

    A longtime custom cabinetry business in Northwest Dallas was destroyed overnight in a fire.

    Firefighters were called at about 10:24 p.m. Tuesday to the 11300 block of Tantor Road, where smoke was billowing from a warehouse full of lacquered wood, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

    Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but hot spots flared up throughout the night, Evans said. He noted that the building was empty when the fire began and no injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    The business owner told firefighters his company, which crafts custom cabinetry, had operated in the building for more than three decades.

