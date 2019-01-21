One Dead After Apartment Fire in North Richland Hills

Firefighters in North Richland Hills say one person is dead after a large fire broke out the Hill Top Apartment complex Monday, January 21, 2019.

Firefighters in North Richland Hills say one person is dead after a large fire broke out the Hill Top Apartment complex.

The fire started just after 2 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Iron Horse Boulevard.

The fire was so large when firefighters arrived, they were forced to go defensive and unable to get inside the building.

Investigators originally said no one was hurt in the blaze. However, a short time later fire officials confirmed one person died. The victim's identity has not been released.

Total Lunar Eclipse Comes with Supermoon Bonus

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create an eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter. (This video does not have audio) (Published 6 hours ago)

A total of four apartments were involved in the fire. So, far there's no word on how many people were displaced due to the fire.