One Dead After Apartment Fire in North Richland Hills

Firefighters in North Richland Hills say one person is dead after a large fire broke out the Hill Top Apartment complex.
The fire started just after 2 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Iron Horse Boulevard.
The fire was so large when firefighters arrived, they were forced to go defensive and unable to get inside the building.
Investigators originally said no one was hurt in the blaze. However, a short time later fire officials confirmed one person died. The victim's identity has not been released.
A total of four apartments were involved in the fire. So, far there's no word on how many people were displaced due to the fire.