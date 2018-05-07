No Drought in North Texas: Officials

Following heavy rains across much of the state during the first week in May, less of Texas is impacted by drought, officials say.

The storms that moved through North Texas Thursday and Friday helped reduce the area of the state affected by drought by four percentage points, the Texas Water Development Board said in its weekly drought report, released Monday.

North Texas is free of drought and is expected to stay that way through the end of May, according to the report.

However, much of the Texas Panhandle has endured extreme or exceptional drought conditions - the two highest levels of intensity the development board uses - with little to no relief in sight.