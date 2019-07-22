No 100 Degree Days in July? It May Happen This Year! - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

No 100 Degree Days in July? It May Happen This Year!

By Brian James

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Ways to Keep Your Heart Healthy This Fall

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    We getting into the latter part of July and at DFW Airport, the official observation point for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the temperature has yet to reach 100 degrees.

    This is not a once-in-a-lifetime event, but it’s certainly not a common occurrence either.

    Weather records for the DFW area go back to 1898 (records for July go back to 1899) … and in those 121 years of record keeping, the official observation point for DFW shows that there have been zero 100 degree days in July 22 times.

    The last time it took place was back in 2007. Previous to that, it also happened in 1992, 1989, 1976, and 1973. Those are the five most recent times it took place. In those five instances, the number of 100 degree days in August were also low … all having 5 or less.

    With the summer cold front moving through North Texas on Monday and only a slow warm up through the end of the month, it appears that we are on track to adding 2019 to the list of years with no 100 degree days in July. I don’t think we will hear any complaints about that at all.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices