Nine People Displaced in Arlington Apartment Fire

Firefighters responded about 11 a.m. to the 800 block of Cotton Creek Circle in North Arlington, where fire was coming through the roof and chimney of a two-story apartment.

Nine people were displaced and a firefighter was injured in an apartment fire Saturday morning in Arlington, fire officials say.

Firefighters responded about 11 a.m. to the 800 block of Cotton Creek Circle in North Arlington, where flames were coming through the roof and chimney of a two-story apartment.

The fire was brought under control, but six units were determined to be uninhabitable, the fire department said.

The American Red Cross and apartment management were working with the residents.

London Bridge Stabbing Suspect Detained and Shot

(WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT) A suspect of a stabbing attack in London was shot and killed by police. British authorities say several people were injured in a stabbing attack before a suspect was detained. (Published Friday, Nov. 29, 2019)

A firefighter had a minor injury, but was not transported to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.