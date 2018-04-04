Nîmes, France To Be Fort Worth's Ninth Sister City

Fort Worth accepts the French invitation to add its 9th sister city to the community.

Nîmes, France was selected as Fort Worth’s 9th sister city after a two-year search and selection process, Fort Worth City Council announced on Wednesday.

Fort Worth Mayor, Betsy Price, accepted the invitation from the mayor of Nîmes “with enthusiasm” and the proposal was approved by the Fort Worth City Council at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Nîmes is the first sister city to be added to Fort Worth since Guiyang, China was added in 2011.

“The two cities are well suited for each other because Nîmes, like Fort Worth, is experiencing significant demographic and financial growth,” Chair of the Long Range Planning committee of Sister Cities, Pat Miller said.

Fort Worth officials also said the partnership with Nîmes will build a relationship of cultural exchange between the communities through international education, exchange, and commerce.

Officials of Nîmes visited Fort Worth in January to discuss programs that would be of interest to both cities. An official signing trip to France will be planned for Fall or Spring of 2019.

If anyone is interested in learning more about Nîmes or joining the delegation, go to www.fwsistercities.org or contact danielle@fwsistercities.org.



