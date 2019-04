All lanes of Hebron Parkway under the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Carrollton will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Closure began Monday and will continue until April 19, according to North Texas Tollway Authority.

Construction will add a fourth lane in each direction from U.S. 75 to south of Denton Tap Road.

Detour routes will be available during this time.

For more information on the closure, visit NTTA.org.