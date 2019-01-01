Two security officers in Dallas are under arrest and facing murder charges after fatally shooting a man trying to leave a nightclub parking lot early New Year's Day, police say.

According to Dallas police, just before 3 a.m. officers were called to a shooting outside a club along the 8500 block of Stemmons Freeway.

Investigators learned two security officers, 25-year-old Daterrious Haggard and 27-year-old Eric Hansen, tried to stop a 34-year-old black man, whose name has not been released, from leaving a disturbance in the parking lot.

When the driver refused to stop, the security officers began shooting into his pickup truck.

After the shooting Haggard and Hansen were detained and taken to Dallas Police Headquarters for an interview where they waived their Miranda rights and admitted to detectives they'd repeatedly fired their weapons at the driver after he ignored their commands to stop.

The driver of the truck, who was killed in the shooting, crashed into several parked vehicles in the parking lot before his truck finally came to a stop.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives were made aware of and reviewed a video circulating on social media that captured a significant portion of the incident," police said.

The video referenced by police was a Facebook live broadcast by a man who, while sitting inside his parked car, said he'd been visiting the XTC strip club and started broadcasting after seeing a fight in the parking lot where someone was apparently knocked unconscious.

In the video, a person can be seen motionless on the ground with a number of onlookers nearby. Moments later, several security officers can be seen running into the area, attempting to stop someone in a white pickup from leaving the scene.

After a lot of shouting, more than a dozen gun shots can be heard before the truck rolls to a stop. The driver then lurches the truck forward and more gunshots are heard. The truck then accelerates and crashes into several parked cars as even more gunshots are heard.

"Based on their interview, the social media video and witness testimony, Haggard and Hansen were both arrested and will be charged with murder," Dallas police said.

While two arrests have been made, the investigation into the incidents are active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is still encouraged to contact Detective McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.