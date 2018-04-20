Newy's 2018 NFL Mock Draft - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
DFW-Earth-Week-Desktop
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Newy's 2018 NFL Mock Draft

By Newy Scruggs

Published 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Newy's 2018 NFL Mock Draft
    CSNPhilly.com
    Hudrick's 2018 NFL mock draft 1.0

    1. Cleveland; Sam Darnold QB USC  
      The Browns need to finally take a quarterback in the first round after passing on Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson.
    2. N.Y. Giants; Bradley Chubb DE N.C. State

      The Giants have to replace JPP. Chubb can get the QB.

    3. N.Y. Jets; Josh Rosen QB UCLA    Might turn out to be the best QB in the 2018 draft.
    4. Cleveland; Saquan Barkley RB Penn State
      The best player rated in the draft will help QB Tyrod Taylor.
    5. Denver; Josh Allen QB Wyoming
      **trade with Buffalo. The Bills give up a boatload for a strong arm QB who has accuracy problems.
    6. Indy; Quenton Nelson G; Notre Dame
      The Colts get a highly graded player who can be ten year starter.
    7. Tampa Bay; Denzel Ward CB Ohio State 
      The Bucs need a corner. Vernon Hargreaves was a miss two years ago.
    8. Chicago; Tremaine Edmunds LB Virginia Tech
      The Bears need to find a way to get to Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins.
    9. San Francisco; Roquan Smith LB Georgia
      I can’t see Ruben Foster playing for this club after his domestic violence arrest. Time to get another LB.
    10. Oakland; Minkah Fitzpatrick DB Alabama 
      Jon Gruden lucks into the best DB the Raiders have drafted since Charles Woodson.
    11. Miami; Baker Mayfield QB Oklahoma 
      The Ryan Tannehill Era may be ending with Baker coming to South Beach.
    12. Buffalo; Vita Vea DT Washington
      ***trade with Denver. The Broncos need some beef up front because Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon & Beast Mode are in the division.
    13. Washington; Derwin James S FSU
      James is a playmaker and will make a difference for Washington.
    14. Green Bay; Marcus Davenport OLB UTSA 
      The Packers need to improve their defense. Davenport will help their pass rush. The Packers were 17th in sacks last season.
    15. Arizona; Calvin Ridley WR Alabama 
      Larry Fitzgerald is 35-years old and 2018 could be his final year. Ridley is a need.
    16. Baltimore; Hayden Hurst TE South Carolina
      Joe Flacco loves throwing to the tight end. Hurst is the top rated at the position.
    17. L.A. Chargers; Daron Payne DT Alabama
      Payne is a power run stuffer who excelled at Alabama.
    18. Seattle; Harold Landry DE Boston College 
      Seattle has to replace Michael Bennett at defensive end.
    19. Dallas Cowboys; Rashaan Evans LB Alabama 
      Sean Lee never plays 16 games. Anthony Hitchens left for K.C. Evans fits a need.
    20. Detroit; Taven Bryant DT Florida 
      New coach Matt Patricia gets a piece for his Lions defense.
    21. Cincinnati; Mike McGlinchey T Notre Dame
      Marvin Lewis must fix his offense line. McGlinchey can be a solid RT for years.
    22. Buffalo; Connor Williams T Texas
      **Trade with Buffalo. Local DFW kid gets taken in the first round.
    23. New England; Kolton Miller T UCLA
      The Pats lost Nate Solder to the Giants. They must protect soon to be 41-year old Tom Brady.
    24. Carolina; Will Hernandez G UTEP
      Carolina has Norv Turner as their OC. He likes to pound the rock. Hernandez allows them to do so.
    25. Tennessee; Leighton Vander Esch LB Boise State
      Titans are getting old at the LB spot. Time to draft a young pup.
    26. Atlanta; Maurice Hurst DT Michigan
      The last man rated on LandryFootball.com’s list of first round graded players.
    27. New Orleans; Mark Andrews TE Oklahoma
      Drew Brees gets a legit passing target. They finally replace Jimmy Graham.
    28. Pittsburgh; Josh Jackson CB Iowa
      Another DFW product goes in the first round. The Steelers have needed a CB upgrade for years.
    29. Jacksonville; DJ Moore WR Maryland
      His old WR coach at Maryland is Keenan McCardell…now the Jags WR coach.
    30. Minnesota; Isaiah Wynn G Georiga
      You can’t go wrong with an offensive lineman who can play several spots.
    31. New England; Jaire Alexander CB Louisville
      Belichick is a DB guy. He gets the fourth best DB in the draft who has return ability.
    32. Philadelphia; Derrius Guice RB LSU
      First round talent. He is too good for the world champs to pass up. Big time upgrade in the run game.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices