Newy's 2018 NFL Mock Draft

- Cleveland; Sam Darnold QB USC
The Browns need to finally take a quarterback in the first round after passing on Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson.
- N.Y. Giants; Bradley Chubb DE N.C. State
The Giants have to replace JPP. Chubb can get the QB.
- N.Y. Jets; Josh Rosen QB UCLA Might turn out to be the best QB in the 2018 draft.
- Cleveland; Saquan Barkley RB Penn State
The best player rated in the draft will help QB Tyrod Taylor.
- Denver; Josh Allen QB Wyoming
**trade with Buffalo. The Bills give up a boatload for a strong arm QB who has accuracy problems.
- Indy; Quenton Nelson G; Notre Dame
The Colts get a highly graded player who can be ten year starter.
- Tampa Bay; Denzel Ward CB Ohio State
The Bucs need a corner. Vernon Hargreaves was a miss two years ago.
- Chicago; Tremaine Edmunds LB Virginia Tech
The Bears need to find a way to get to Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins.
- San Francisco; Roquan Smith LB Georgia
I can’t see Ruben Foster playing for this club after his domestic violence arrest. Time to get another LB.
- Oakland; Minkah Fitzpatrick DB Alabama
Jon Gruden lucks into the best DB the Raiders have drafted since Charles Woodson.
- Miami; Baker Mayfield QB Oklahoma
The Ryan Tannehill Era may be ending with Baker coming to South Beach.
- Buffalo; Vita Vea DT Washington
***trade with Denver. The Broncos need some beef up front because Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon & Beast Mode are in the division.
- Washington; Derwin James S FSU
James is a playmaker and will make a difference for Washington.
- Green Bay; Marcus Davenport OLB UTSA
The Packers need to improve their defense. Davenport will help their pass rush. The Packers were 17th in sacks last season.
- Arizona; Calvin Ridley WR Alabama
Larry Fitzgerald is 35-years old and 2018 could be his final year. Ridley is a need.
- Baltimore; Hayden Hurst TE South Carolina
Joe Flacco loves throwing to the tight end. Hurst is the top rated at the position.
- L.A. Chargers; Daron Payne DT Alabama
Payne is a power run stuffer who excelled at Alabama.
- Seattle; Harold Landry DE Boston College
Seattle has to replace Michael Bennett at defensive end.
- Dallas Cowboys; Rashaan Evans LB Alabama
Sean Lee never plays 16 games. Anthony Hitchens left for K.C. Evans fits a need.
- Detroit; Taven Bryant DT Florida
New coach Matt Patricia gets a piece for his Lions defense.
- Cincinnati; Mike McGlinchey T Notre Dame
Marvin Lewis must fix his offense line. McGlinchey can be a solid RT for years.
- Buffalo; Connor Williams T Texas
**Trade with Buffalo. Local DFW kid gets taken in the first round.
- New England; Kolton Miller T UCLA
The Pats lost Nate Solder to the Giants. They must protect soon to be 41-year old Tom Brady.
- Carolina; Will Hernandez G UTEP
Carolina has Norv Turner as their OC. He likes to pound the rock. Hernandez allows them to do so.
- Tennessee; Leighton Vander Esch LB Boise State
Titans are getting old at the LB spot. Time to draft a young pup.
- Atlanta; Maurice Hurst DT Michigan
The last man rated on LandryFootball.com’s list of first round graded players.
- New Orleans; Mark Andrews TE Oklahoma
Drew Brees gets a legit passing target. They finally replace Jimmy Graham.
- Pittsburgh; Josh Jackson CB Iowa
Another DFW product goes in the first round. The Steelers have needed a CB upgrade for years.
- Jacksonville; DJ Moore WR Maryland
His old WR coach at Maryland is Keenan McCardell…now the Jags WR coach.
- Minnesota; Isaiah Wynn G Georiga
You can’t go wrong with an offensive lineman who can play several spots.
- New England; Jaire Alexander CB Louisville
Belichick is a DB guy. He gets the fourth best DB in the draft who has return ability.
- Philadelphia; Derrius Guice RB LSU
First round talent. He is too good for the world champs to pass up. Big time upgrade in the run game.