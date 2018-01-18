Newborn's Body Found in a Dumpster in Irving

Police are investigating after a newborn's body was found inside dumpster in Irving.



The infant was discovered on Dec. 30 in the 200 block of Chamberlain Street at about 3:30 p.m.



Initial medical tests indicate the child was born alive.



Investigators located someone they thought was the baby's mother. However, DNA test results proved she was not.



Detectives are hoping someone can help identify the woman who gave birth to the infant and discarded the baby in the dumpster.



If you have information about this case, contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 17-29109.

Tips can also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.







