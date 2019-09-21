Over the last five years, the state says 59 babies were surrendered under the Safe Haven Law, 16 of them were in North Texas. (Published Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019)

How the Baby Moses Law Works in Texas

A newborn baby was found abandoned in a dumpster at an Arlington apartment complex Saturday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said the infant was placed in a dumpster at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tan Oak Lane.

The baby is now being cared for at a hospital, police said.

Johnson said officers are investigating the case, and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 911. Tips can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

No further details were provided.

Under Texas' Baby Moses Law, or Safe Haven Law, unwanted babies 60 days old or younger, who are unharmed and safe, can be left at any hospital, fire station or in the care of emergency medical service providers with no questions asked.

