Newborn Baby Found Dead Inside Applebee's Restaurant - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Newborn Baby Found Dead Inside Applebee's Restaurant

Published 6 minutes ago

    Irving police are investigating after finding a newborn baby dead in a trash can inside the restroom of an Applebee's restaurant, Friday, July 26, 2019.

    Irving police are investigating after finding a newborn baby dead in a trash can inside the restroom of an Applebee's restaurant.

    Officers were called to the restaurant at 1901 North Belt Line Road just after 4:30 p.m. Friday. 

    Investigators said the child was birthed inside the restroom and then placed in the trash can. The mother then left the location. Employees of the restaurant found the infant's body 30 minutes later while cleaning the restroom.

    Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 19-16759. You can also email any tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

