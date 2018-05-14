A new Texas law is making it more difficult to protect drivers against bad fuel, says one top state official.

"(Drivers) have zero protection now when it comes to dirty fuel, contaminated fuel, or people shorting you at the pump," said Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller.

Texas House Bill 2174, which affected the regulation of motor fuel quality and metering devices, passed in September of last year.

Before the law, Miller said if the Texas Department of Agriculture got a complaint about gas, they could immediately send inspectors to check out the problem.

The inspectors could check the fuel on site at the gas station, and close the business if the gas wasn’t clean.

However, under the new law, that has changed.

Now if the Department of Agriculture gets a fuel complaint, Miller said, all they can do is give the gas station a “fuel sample kit.” From there, the station has 10 days to take a sample and send it off to a laboratory for testing.

“We don't even know where they take the sample from. We're not there… they could take the sample from a neighboring store if they want to," Miller said.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill into law. He has not yet responded to a request for comment about the law.

The Texas Food & Fuel Association also made the bill a top priority. In a statement on its website it said in part:

Three New York Moms Welcome Triplets at the Same Hospital

Triple the surprise, then triple that surprise. Three moms in New York welcomed triplets at the same hospital, all within weeks of each other. (Published Friday, May 11, 2018)

“The bill privatizes fuel meter calibrations and fuel quality testing currently performed by the Texas Department of Agriculture. TFFA believes that privatizing these calibrations and tests will ultimately reduce costs for our members and reduce the amount of time pumps are offline for inspections.”

Miller said he plans to appeal to the legislature and that anyone who disagreed with the law should contact their local elected officials.