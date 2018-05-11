New Home Brings Woman Back to Childhood Neighborhood

Celestine Stimpson Foreman moved into her new home one week ago and celebrated the milestone alongside Habitat for Humanity of Collin County and the Capital One teams that made it possible. (Published 3 hours ago)

The dream of owning your own home has extra special meaning for a woman in Plano.

Celestine Stimpson Foreman moved into her new house on Friday, May 4.

She celebrated the milestone alongside the Habitat for Humanity of Collin County and Capital One teams that made it possible.

"Foreman worked over 400 volunteer hours in the construction of her home, and 279 Capital One associates volunteered over 2,000 hours to assist with the build," said Katie Venhaus.

Here's what makes this extra special.

Celestine's house is in the Douglass Community where she was born and raised.

Venhaus said Celestine is, in fact, a descendant of the William Foreman family who the city of Plano credits for the birth of the community.

Celestine truly found her home, sweet, home. Venhaus said she is purchasing the home on a zero percent interest mortgage from Habitat.

