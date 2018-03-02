A new campaign from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation proudly embraces the wild spirit of the Lone Star State. (Published 4 hours ago)

New Campaign Encourages Texans To Be Untamed

Some people like to think of Texas as the "Wild, Wild West." A new campaign from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation proudly embraces the wild spirit of the Lone Star State.

The We Will Not Be Tamed campaign encourages Texans to "get involved in conserving the wild things and wild places of our state.

Anne Brown, the executive director of TPWF said in a news release, "We hope to engage Texans in conserving the lands, waters and wildlife of Texas."

The campaign recruited ambassadors, called "The Untamed," who embrace the outdoors to tell their stories and inspire others to get involved.

Among them are Xochitl Rodriguez who grew up in El Paso hiking in the Franklin Mountains. The landscape of the desert inspired her to become artist.

Her hikes in the mountain are now shared with her daughter, 5-year-old Calista, strapped in a carrier on Rodriguez's back.

Leon McNeil is another of The Untamed. He learned to hunt and fish while at Abilene Christian University. His love of the outdoors is now passed on through a nonprofit in San Antonio that introduces urban kids to the great outdoors.

The ambassadors will be featured in the pages of Texas Monthly and on billboards across the state.

