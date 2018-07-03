Plano just added a new type of traffic light that could cause some confusion on the road. (Published 53 minutes ago)

New Type of Traffic Light Up and Running in Plano

A new traffic signal in Plano is causing some drivers to do a double take.

It's called a pedestrian beacon.

It was installed last month where Bluebonnet Trail intersects with Alma Drive.

The lights make the shape of an upside-down triangle.

Thousands Across US Protest Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policies

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. to protest the Trump administration's separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Published Saturday, June 30, 2018)

A yellow light on the bottom warns drivers to slow down.

Two red lights on top mean stop.

"Don't freak out if the signal is dark. It's supposed to stay that way. You only see colors when pedestrians are trying to cross the intersection," said Plano transportation engineer Rama Dhanikonda.

Video Fort Worth Cracking Down on Illegal Fireworks

The lights were installed to help pedestrians safely cross busy Alma Road.

The city of Plano is looking to add the lights at five other intersections.