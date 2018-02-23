Tech Training Puts North Texas Vets in the Cloud - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Tech Training Puts North Texas Vets in the Cloud

By Deborah Ferguson

Published 5 hours ago

    processing...

    A new partnership could change the lives of military veterans in North Texas. 

    The nonprofit Honor Courage Commitment in Farmers Branch just launched a free cloud career training program for area vets.

    “Through this program, veterans can learn in-demand cloud technology skills, earn technology certifications, and position themselves for or advance in a cloud technology career,” said Anthony James, Founder and CEO of Linux Academy and Cloud Assessments in a news release.

    Linux Academy and Cloud Assessments will give area vets free access to more than 1,200 hours of in-depth video content, labs, flash cards, and hands-on training in Linux, Amazon Web Services, DevOps, OpenStack, Big Data, Google Cloud Platform, Containers, and Azure.

    Urshel Metcalf, Director of Operations at HCC, describes the new partnership as a "force multiplier" in equipping the estimated 380,000 veterans in the 13-county North Texas region with skills and knowledge to help them transition back to civilian life. 

    “Keeping our veterans on the cutting edge of technology and advancing their skills and knowledge will provide opportunity for more successful transitions for our veterans," said Metcalf in the news release. "It also forges a path for success for veterans in one of the most demanding and innovative career fields.”

    Spokeswoman Kimber Westphal tells NBC5 "these training programs are expensive, which can inhibit many folks from taking that next step and advancing his/her career with the proper training. But with these free trainings, veterans will have the opportunity to snag that promotion and set themselves up for greater success."

