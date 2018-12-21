New TEXRail Service Free for First Month of Operation

In less than two months, the new TEXRail line connecting Downtown Fort Worth to DFW Airport will start service. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018)

Trinity Metro is moving forward with the new 27-mile TEXRail commuter train.

Beginning Jan. 5, the service will connect downtown Fort Worth to terminal B at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. There are stops in North Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grapevine.

Riders can get an idea of what to expect by trying out the train service for free from the launch date through Jan. 31. Riders will pay $2.50 for a one-way ticket beginning Feb. 1.

The first train leaves Fort Worth at 3:25 a.m. and arrives at the airport at 4:17 a.m.

Obama Plays Santa for a Day at DC Hospital