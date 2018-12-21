New TEXRail Service Free for First Month of Operation - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New TEXRail Service Free for First Month of Operation

The new TEXRail line has already inspired economic growth along its route

By Larry Collins

Published 32 minutes ago

    Trinity Metro is moving forward with the new 27-mile TEXRail commuter train.

    Beginning Jan. 5, the service will connect downtown Fort Worth to terminal B at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. There are stops in North Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grapevine.

    Riders can get an idea of what to expect by trying out the train service for free from the launch date through Jan. 31. Riders will pay $2.50 for a one-way ticket beginning Feb. 1.

    The first train leaves Fort Worth at 3:25 a.m. and arrives at the airport at 4:17 a.m.

