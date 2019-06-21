New Suspect in Dallas Transgender Murder Identified By Phone Records

Ruben Alvarado, 22, is charged with first degree murder in the killing of Chynal Lindsey. The transgender woman's body was found in White Rock Lake on June 1. (Published 34 minutes ago)

A new suspect has emerged in the murder of Chynal Lindsey, the fourth transgender black woman known to be either killed or attacked in Dallas since last October. Her body was found in White Rock Lake earlier this month. Ruben Alvarado was arrested Thursday evening.

Dallas police obtained a search warrant for cell phone records and got the company, Metro PCS, to link the suspect's name with a mysterious number in Lindsey's phone.

26-year-old Lindsey's life was cut short, Dallas police say, by Alvarado. The 22-year-old is at the Dallas County Jail, charged with first degree murder. His bail is set at $500,000.

Lindsey's heartbroken cousin shared her reaction to his arrest with NBC 5.

"I want to know if you felt bad after you realized that you had took another human beings life? 'Did you feel bad?'" asked Tamaya Lindsey.

The transgender woman's body was found floating at White Rock Lake on June 1. Police haven't said how she was killed, only that it was 'homicidal violence,' but the arrest warrant affidavit sheds light on why they think Alvarado is to blame.

According to the affidavit, Lindsey texted him a location to meet in the hours before her killing. The documents show Alvarado called back in a conversation that lasted 40 seconds, her last known communication.

Detective Brian Tabor tracked Lindsey's GPS locations, starting with that meeting spot in Arlington. Soon after, her phone traveled east on I-30 through Dallas to Buckner Boulevard, then to Alvarado's apartment in Mesquite, before the final ping at Biscayne Boulevard and North Buckner, near the lake.

Detective Tabor said Alvarado's phone locations are an exact match, adding that his records also show several pings at the precise location where Lindsey's body was found.

NBC 5 went by Alvarado's apartment Friday and spoke with his sister. She said he'd been staying with her for about two months and she's shocked by the arrest. She said he's always been laid-back and soft-spoken. She wants to know how this could happen.

That same question weighs heavy on the mind of Tamaya Lindsey who's hungry for justice.

"I want you to know I'll be at every, every, every, every court appearance, every one, even if it's just me," she said.

So far, this is the only transgender attack that Alvarado is accused of. Police said he had no prior criminal record that they are aware of. His sister said he'd been living in Fort Worth earlier this year and in Mexico up until three years ago.