New Surveillance Video in Dallas Armed Robbery Crime Spree

New surveillance video obtained by NBC 5 shows the first of the nine robberies in a Dallas armed hold-up crime spree. (Published 2 hours ago)

New surveillance video obtained by NBC 5 shows the first of the nine robberies in a Dallas armed hold-up crime spree.

The video of a November 30 robbery at an Aids Services of Dallas location in Oak Cliff was the first of three hold-ups that night that police have connected to the same group of suspects.

A white car can be seen pulling up outside the parking area as an ADS employee walks to her car just before 11 p.m. Two suspects from the car surprise the woman at gunpoint, rob her and run back to the white car.

“It looks like they were just looking for a vulnerable person, isolated by themselves,” said ADS Vice President and COO Traswell Livingston.

A Man Who is Quadriplegic Walks for Graduation

A man who became Quadriplegic in 2015 in an accident was able to walk across his college graduation stage with the help of an exoskeleton. (Published 4 hours ago)

He said the employee who does not want to be identified was very shaken up.

“Anytime you have a gun pointed in your face in the middle of the night, it’s frightening, terrorizing,” said Livingston.

ADS managers have only recently learned that the incident was part of a rash of hold-ups that police blame on the same group of suspects. The video has since been turned over to a detective who told ADS that the white getaway car had been stolen.

At 11:17 p.m. on November 30, another hold up happened in an East Dallas alley. The victim of that crime who asked not to be identified, described a very similar white car that he said was full of people. He said two of them jumped out and robbed him at gun point.

At 11:23 p.m. on November 30, a third robbery was reported on Tremont Street. The victim was a 61-year-old man who police spoke with later at another location.

Early Tuesday, police arrested three people in connection with the investigation. One man was charged with two of the robberies.

At Least 2 Dead in Shooting in Strasbourg, France

Local authorities were warning the public to avoid the area near the city’s Christmas market after a shooting left at least 2 people dead and several others injured. (Published 4 hours ago)

“We had a good indication that he was responsible. These other two happened to be with him at the time of the stop,” said Deputy Dallas Police Chief Thomas Castro.

The second man was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

“At this time we don’t have information that ties him to the robberies, but he was driving a stolen vehicle that was taken in one of those robberies,” Castro said.

Video Additional Arrests in String of Dallas Armed Robberies

A third individual detained Tuesday morning was a juvenile who was charged with other outstanding warrants. Tuesday afternoon two more individuals were detained and questioned in regards to the robberies.

Castro said police are withholding the names of those suspects as they work to find others. As many as five suspects were involved in some of the nine robberies.

Suspects in the nine robberies have been described as Latin Males between 17 and 20-years-old, armed with handguns. In addition to the white car, a black Cadillac and a gold pick up truck were used as getaway cars.

Google Grilled on Bias, Privacy Concerns Before Congress

Tech giant Google was in the spotlight Tuesday on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers searching for answers to accusations of political bias influencing the search engines product. (Published 6 hours ago)

Residents with information are asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-3645 or by email at Joshua.romera@dallascityhall.com.