New Shuttle Service Connects Travelers to DFW Airport

Trinity Railway Express started running a new service to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Monday, featuring buses painted with a look similar to TRE trains, a DART spokesman says.

The service, called TRE Link, is a joint effort between DART, Trinity Metro and DFW Airport. It takes passengers on a bus from TRE's CentrePort/DFW Airport Station to South Remote parking to the airport.

The CentrePort station is located at 14470 Statler Boulevard in Fort Worth.

The new TRE Link replaced the old shuttles that carried passengers from CentrePort to the airport.

DART said TRE Link connects about 300 people per day to the airport from CentrePort. From DFW Remote South parking lots, passengers can transfer to buses to take them to their terminal.