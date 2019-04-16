New Shuttle Service Connects Travelers to DFW Airport - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

New Shuttle Service Connects Travelers to DFW Airport

The buses leave from TRE's CentrePort Station in Fort Worth

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New Shuttle Service Connects Travelers to DFW Airport
    DART
    Trinity Railway Express started running a new service to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Monday, featuring buses painted with a look similar to TRE trains, a DART spokesman says.

    Trinity Railway Express started running a new service to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Monday, featuring buses painted with a look similar to TRE trains, a DART spokesman says.

    The service, called TRE Link, is a joint effort between DART, Trinity Metro and DFW Airport. It takes passengers on a bus from TRE's CentrePort/DFW Airport Station to South Remote parking to the airport.

    The CentrePort station is located at 14470 Statler Boulevard in Fort Worth.

    The new TRE Link replaced the old shuttles that carried passengers from CentrePort to the airport.

    Landmark Notre Dame Cathedral Burns in Paris

    [NATL] Landmark Notre Dame Cathedral Burns in Paris
    AFP/Getty Images

    DART said TRE Link connects about 300 people per day to the airport from CentrePort. From DFW Remote South parking lots, passengers can transfer to buses to take them to their terminal.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices